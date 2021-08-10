UPMC Beats Zoning Ruling To Build Hospital Near Competitor

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center will now be allowed to build a new hospital in a Pittsburgh suburb one mile from a competing hospital after a Pennsylvania appellate court overturned a ruling that the local zoning code only allowed one medical center in town. A three-judge panel for the Commonwealth Court said the Jefferson Hills Zoning Hearing Board was wrong when it concluded that the borough's zoning code and comprehensive plan only contemplated a single medical center — Allegheny Health Network's Jefferson Hospital — within areas zoned for office parks, or O-P, so developer AUUE Inc. couldn't be approved for...

