Steptoe & Johnson PLLC Opens 3 New Texas Offices

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Steptoe & Johnson PLLC has opened three new offices in Texas with 11 attorneys, bringing the West Virginia-based energy and employment firm up to 18 locations throughout the South and the Midwest. Adding to an existing office in the Woodlands on the outskirts of Houston, the firm is opening up shop in San Antonio, Dallas, and Collin County, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. The 11 new attorneys — whose numbers are expected to be augmented in the coming months, according to the firm — include commercial real estate, energy, tax, trust and estate lawyers as well as litigators....

