EPA Must Update Oil Spill Rule By 2023, Judge Says

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 1:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has delayed for too long implementing an update to the nation's quarter-century-old plan for responding to oil spills, a California federal judge said in an order giving the agency a strict deadline to move forward. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said Monday that the EPA breached a nondiscretionary duty to issue a final rule over an amendment to the current National Contingency Plan, which the agency first released in 2015 to address concerns stemming from the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster. That plan includes the country's oil spill response strategy and guidance for the use of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS