Boston Attys Say They Acted Ethically In Exam School Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from Stoneman Chandler & Miller LLP on Monday denied acting unethically in Boston's alleged decision to cover up purportedly racist text messages between school board members that left a judge doubting whether he should have tossed a challenge to an exam school admissions plan. Stoneman Chandler's Kay Hodge and John Simon said they had no reason to know or suspect that text messages had been redacted when the city presented its evidence and made its case to U.S. District Judge William G. Young defending the one-time use of ZIP codes to determine who gets into renowned exam schools. Hodge, who...

