NY Group Appeals Property Tax System To State High Court

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A property tax coalition asked Monday for New York's highest court to consider its challenge accusing New York City and the state's property tax system of unconstitutionally favoring wealthy white residents after its appeal was tossed last year. Tax Equity Now New York told the state Appellate Division, First Department that it wants to take its challenge to New York City's property tax system to the state's highest court. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Tax Equity Now New York, or TENNY, asked the state Appellate Division, First Department to allow it to take its challenge to New York City's property tax system to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS