Texas Bank Hires Ex-Baker Hughes Atty As GC

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT) -- San Antonio-based Frost Bank appointed a veteran oil and gas attorney with 11 years working in the legal department of Baker Hughes Co. as its new general counsel this week. C.E. Rhodes will take over as general counsel on Sept. 7, according to Frost spokesman Bill Day. He's also being given the titles of executive vice president and corporate secretary, according to Frost. The general counsel position was left open in July after James Water exited the company to become general counsel at KeyBank in Cleveland. "We are fortunate to have C.E. Rhodes join our executive team," Frost CEO Phil Green...

