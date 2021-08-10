Religious Groups Win Pass On Abortions, Transgender Care

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ruled that several religious medical providers can't be punished by the federal government for refusing to provide abortions or gender transition-related care, despite an anti-bias provision in the Affordable Care Act. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor on Monday granted a permanent injunction to Franciscan Alliance Inc. and other religious groups, blocking the federal government from enforcing the anti-discrimination protections in Section 1557 of the ACA against the plaintiffs or withholding funds as punishment for noncompliance. He found the issue was not moot despite the government's objections, issuing Monday's order in part because he said the regulation around Section...

