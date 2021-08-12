Winston & Strawn Adds Ex-Greenberg Real Estate Atty In LA

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Continuing with a steady stream of West Coast hires, Winston & Strawn LLP picked up a real estate partner from Greenberg Traurig LLP to join its Los Angeles office, the firm announced Thursday. Matthew Friedrich, who specializes in joint venture transactions for private equity real estate funds and real estate operators and developers, will join Winston & Strawn's real estate practice. Friedrich told Law360 Pulse that he felt now was the right time in his career to make a lateral move, and he was drawn to Winston & Strawn partly because of the strength of the firm's private equity and mergers...

