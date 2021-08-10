Feds Must Quickly Settle Migrant Crime Victims' Work Apps

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration must "expeditiously" decide years-old work authorization requests from dozens of undocumented victims of serious crimes, after a New York federal judge found that the agency had a statutory duty to do so. U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry handed down the win on Monday to 65 crime victims who asked permission to legally work while their U-visa requests were being processed. The Immigration and Nationality Act requires USCIS to adjudicate the work requests, even if it doesn't provide a strict timeline to do so, Judge Irizarry said. "'A lack of a timeframe alone does not render the statute...

