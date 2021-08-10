Pa. Judge Rejects QVC Privilege Bid In Suzanne Somers Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- As part of a dispute over alleged efforts to squeeze Suzanne Somers out of the dietary supplement market, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that QVC and the Home Shopping Network's relationship as sister companies did not mean that attorney-client privilege could be used to shield communications between QVC employees and a lawyer solely representing HSN. U.S. District Judge Chad Kenney rejected arguments that QVC and HSN both shared the same legal interests as parent company Qurate Retail Group, and that, as a result, communications between QVC employees and an in-house HSN attorney should be considered privileged in the same way...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS