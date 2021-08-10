LA Hit With New $100M Suit Over COVID-19 Anti-Eviction Law

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Companies owned by a prolific Southern California apartment builder and landlord are the latest to sue the city of Los Angeles over its COVID-19 eviction moratorium, seeking over $100 million in compensation for "astronomical" financial losses suffered as a result of the allegedly unconstitutional anti-eviction law. More than a dozen companies owned by billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer hit the city with a lawsuit in California federal court on Aug. 4 claiming apartment buildings they own have experienced more than $20 million in lost rental income since the COVID-19 pandemic began, as a result of the city's anti-eviction law. They...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS