Energy Co. Says Regulator Barred Gas Payments In $17M Suit

Law360, London (August 12, 2021, 2:28 PM BST) -- A Ghanaian electricity producer has denied owing a Swiss commodities company $17 million for a shipment of unpaid propane, telling a court that it had no choice but to abandon the deal when the country's regulator forced it to buy supplies only from licensed providers. Genser Energy Ghana Ltd. argued in a July 27 defense filing with the High Court that it doesn't have to repay Vitol SA for a cargo load of propane delivered in February 2019. Vitol had been supplying Genser with propane since 2018, when the two companies reached a sale and purchase agreement for 9,000 metric tons of propane...

