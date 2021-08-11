Congress Must Act To Curb Workplace Arbitration Pacts

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Since 2018, state legislatures across the country have worked to empower individuals targeted by sexual harassment and other forms of discrimination by expanding available remedies and increasing applicable statute of limitations. Some state legislatures have also attempted to ban or limit arbitration agreements for employment claims, either specifically for sexual harassment claims or for a wider range of claims. These state efforts are driven by the dual desire to help victims bring their cases publicly in court, and to ensure greater accountability of alleged offenders. At the judicial level, however, the U.S. Supreme Court and the lower federal courts have consistently...

