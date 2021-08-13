Hiscox Sued By Builder Over £4.7M In Engineering Losses

Law360, London (August 13, 2021, 2:27 PM BST) -- A U.K. construction company is suing Hiscox for £950,000 ($1.3 million) to cover part of a £4.7 million bill it had to pay when a now-collapsed engineering firm it hired made structural errors while building a block of flats. BDW Trading Ltd. filed an insurance claim with the High Court on July 26, which has now been made public, arguing that Hiscox Underwriting Services Ltd. should pay out £950,000 to cover the construction company's losses from allegedly poor engineering work on a residential building in Sutton, southeast England. Hiscox is the engineering firm's insurer. The construction company says its losses amounted...

