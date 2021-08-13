Delaware's Dizzying Slate Of M&A Issues In 2021

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT) -- Dealmakers are closely watching as the Delaware judiciary delves deeper into issues including what constitutes a controlling shareholder and how far is too far when it comes to poison pills. Last year, the Delaware judiciary tackled mergers and acquisitions-related matters such as the role of material adverse effects clauses in deal terminations and the limits of the Corwin ruling when it comes to shareholder disclosures. This year, the court has been presented with a novel set of challenges, some of which will inform the way attorneys handle shareholder rights and write up deal agreements for the foreseeable future. Here, Law360 looks...

