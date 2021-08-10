Shire Pays $1.9M, Boosting ADHD Med Antitrust Deal To $3M

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Shire has inked a $1.9 million deal with a proposed class of parents and caregivers in antitrust litigation over attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medication Intuniv, rounding out a $3 million settlement that it will pay alongside fellow drugmaker Actavis. In a preliminary approval motion filed in Massachusetts federal court Monday, Takeda Pharmaceutical unit Shire said it will pay indirect purchasers $1.9 million to resolve claims that it and Actavis conspired to delay generic alternatives for Intuniv. According to the motion, Shire's deal will be combined with an amended version of a $1.1 million payment already agreed to by Actavis, bringing the...

