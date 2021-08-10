Marathon Asset's Compliance Chief Adds CLO Role

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Marathon Asset Management, a $22 billion hedge fund based in New York with offices in Tokyo and London, named Christine Chartouni as its chief legal officer amid other personnel changes announced Tuesday. Chartouni, the company's chief compliance officer, has been with Marathon for 17 years and is a member of its executive committee. Marathon said she will continue to serve as CCO. She told Law360, "The chief legal and compliance officer role allows me to combine a knowledge of the industry with an in-depth understanding of Marathon's business model, and my goal is to optimize the many cross-functional aspects of legal and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS