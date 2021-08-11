Singapore Court Criticizes Playing 'Hardball' In Mall Fight

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Singapore appeals court has lifted a pause on litigation involving investors embroiled in a dispute with a mall developer, issuing a stern warning that "it does not pay to play hardball" in situations where both parties agree the dispute belongs in arbitration but can't agree on the precise terms. The appeals court, in its decision on Tuesday, said that a lower court was wrong to find that the parties had formed an ad hoc arbitration agreement by initially attempting to arbitrate the dispute with the mall developer, LVND Investments Pte Ltd., based on a mistaken belief that the parties had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS