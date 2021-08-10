Oft-Cited Case Involving Anti-Malware Cos. Tossed For Good

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A cybersecurity software company's unfair competition lawsuit against a rival, cited previously by both a U.S. Supreme Court justice and the Trump Justice Department in the backlash against the so-called Big Tech liability shield, was tossed without leave to amend by a California federal judge Monday. Enigma Software Group USA LLC's lawsuit against Malwarebytes Inc. has been tossed once before, only for the Ninth Circuit to revive the allegations that Malwarebytes committed Lanham Act unfair advertising violations when its security software started identifying Enigma's security products as potentially unwanted on users' computers. This time around, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila...

