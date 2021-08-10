Ga. Eateries Want State High Court's Take On Virus Coverage

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Atlanta restaurants seeking pandemic-related insurance coverage have asked the Eleventh Circuit to let the Georgia Supreme Court decide whether COVID-19 causes physical loss of or damage to property, arguing the question is a matter of state law. The five companies behind popular Atlanta restaurants including Joe's on Juniper and Hudson Grille filed two briefs Monday, urging the court to certify the question to the state high court and revive their Georgia federal suit seeking coverage from Zurich American Insurance Co. The case was dismissed in March, and a motion for reconsideration was denied in May. Citing the University of Pennsylvania's COVID...

