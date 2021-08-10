Ex-MLB Pitcher Says Astros Must Face Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A former Major League Baseball pitcher who has repeatedly sued the Houston Astros for stealing signs is urging a Texas court not to dismiss his latest lawsuit, offering detailed arguments for why signals between pitchers and catchers are worthy of protection as trade secrets. In a filing Monday, former pitcher Michael Bolsinger harshly criticized the Astros for seeking to escape his latest lawsuit over the team's cheating scheme, which he claims led to a disastrous game that cost him his career. The team said last month that a hand signal during a baseball game doesn't meet the definition of a trade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS