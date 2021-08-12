Moses & Singer Lands Veteran Litigator For IP Practice

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 11:44 AM EDT) -- Moses & Singer LLP has boosted its intellectual property practice with the founder of IP boutique firm Springut Law, who brings with him more than 25 years of experience, including securing a favorable settlement in a $300 million legal malpractice suit against Greenberg Traurig LLP. Milton Springut has joined as a partner and is folding his solo practice into Moses & Singer's IP practice, the firm announced Tuesday. It said he will be advising Fortune 500 companies and startups, emphasizing patent litigation and work in the fashion and luxury goods, technology and media rights spaces. Springut's longtime colleague Caroline Boehm has...

