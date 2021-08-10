Hartford Unit Fights Gallery's Virus Coverage Suit At 9th Circ.

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A unit of The Hartford has asked the Ninth Circuit to uphold a ruling finding that an art gallery operator isn't entitled to coverage for its pandemic losses, saying the gallery failed to show that it sustained the kind of physical damage required for coverage. None of Kevin Barry Fine Arts Associates' showrooms suffered any kind of physical alteration as a result of government orders restricting their use, Sentinel Insurance Co. said Monday. Kevin Barry was temporarily deprived of the use of its properties, but that didn't constitute a loss that could trigger coverage under its policy, the insurer said....

