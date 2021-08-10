DOI Defends Reviews For Gulf Of Mexico Oil Lease Sales

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has told the D.C. Circuit that a lower court got things right when it backed two Gulf of Mexico oil and gas leases entered into in 2018, despite environmental advocates' claims that the environmental review was shoddy. The federal government defended the 2018 lease sales on Monday, saying that its environmental review of the sales included a thorough scientific review that included consideration of not doing anything, consideration of the "low probability risk" of an oil spill and also rationally determined how the leases would be enforced. By conducting that thorough review, the government said...

