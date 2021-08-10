$16M Deal Over Baxter Forex Controls Gets Final OK

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave her final blessing Tuesday to a $16 million deal between Baxter International and a class of investors who claimed the medical product maker misled them about its foreign exchange transaction controls. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis granted final approval to the deal and about $3.5 million in attorney fees, ending the investors' suit claiming Baxter and its top brass misled them about the company's financial performance, its compliance with federal accounting principles and internal controls over its financial reporting between Feb. 21, 2019, and Oct. 23, 2019. The class recovery is a favorable result to the suit...

