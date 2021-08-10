2 Firms Will Lead Consolidated McDonald's Suit In Chancery

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Grant & Eisenhofer and Scott + Scott will serve as co-lead counsel for a consolidated stockholder suit in Delaware Chancery Court that alleges McDonald's directors breached their fiduciary duty through faulty oversight that allowed racial discrimination, sexual harassment and other misconduct to go unchecked. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III signed off Tuesday on an order that consolidates two suits filed by investor Phyllis Gianotti and the Teamsters and names Grant & Eisenhofer PA and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP as co-lead counsel. "Plaintiffs' Co-Lead Counsel shall set policy for Plaintiffs for the prosecution of this litigation, ensure that...

