Designer Says Bed Bath & Beyond Yanked Job Over Visa

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- An Argentine designer accused Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. of citizenship discrimination in New Jersey state court, saying the home retailer yanked a job offer when it learned she was in the U.S. on a work visa. Josefina Pellegrini said the company violated New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination when it revoked a job offer over the alleged additional costs of filing an amended visa petition, despite Pellegrini's several assurances that her O-1B extraordinary ability visa didn't require new employers to responsor her to stay in the U.S. "Plaintiff would have earned a salary of no less than $75,000 ... and would...

