Policy Group Backs Challenge To NYC Property Tax System

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A New York public policy group has backed a property tax coalition's push for the state's highest court to consider a case that claims New York City's property tax system unconstitutionally favors wealthy white residents. In an amicus brief filed Monday, the Citizens Budget Commission backed a request from Tax Equity Now New York for the state Court of Appeals to consider its challenge to New York City's property tax system, which the city is authorized to administer through state law. TENNY on Monday asked the state Appellate Division, First Department, to allow it to take the case to the Court...

