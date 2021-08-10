Dish May Lose Sinclair Stations Next Week

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group announced Monday that Dish Network subscribers may experience a significant channel blackout next week amid a stalemate in discussions of a new carriage agreement between the two companies. The broadcaster said its current agreement with Dish Network expires on Aug. 16 and if no new agreement is reached by then, it would lead to all Sinclair broadcast TV stations and Tennis Channel no longer being carried by Dish. In total, 108 broadcast TV stations—including ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC affiliates—are expected to be dropped. "We have tried unsuccessfully to reach fair and customary terms with Dish Network for...

