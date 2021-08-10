AeroCentury Says It Has Sponsors For Ch. 11 Reorganization

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Aircraft leasing and sales business AeroCentury Corp. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday it has found a group of investors willing to pay $11 million to sponsor its Chapter 11 plan, allowing it to reorganize as a going concern. In a notice filed with the court, AeroCentury said five individuals will stand as plan sponsors and receive a controlling share in a reorganized company, which will allow it to toggle away from a stand-alone plan that would have entailed a sale of its remaining assets. California-based AeroCentury, which buys used, "mid-life" jet and turboprop aircraft and engines for lease or sale...

