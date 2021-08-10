Yelp, Dental Practices Drawn Into COVID-19 Coverage Fights

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Yelp and five dental practices recently became involved in separate California suits asking if COVID-19 pandemic losses were caused by "direct physical loss or damage of" property, just as the Ninth Circuit is poised to consider the question. Last week, Federal Insurance Co. hit the restaurant review platform with a suit in San Francisco County Superior Court, and the California dentist offices filed their business interruption suit against The Dentists Insurance Co. in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The issues in both cases are whether the businesses are owed coverage for losses tied to the presence of the coronavirus and government closure...

