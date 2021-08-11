Seyfarth Adds 4 Commercial Real Estate Attys In NYC

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP has added a four-lawyer real estate team from Watson Farley & Williams LLP to its New York office, the firm announced Wednesday. Partners Michael Fein, the former head of Watson Farley's New York real estate group, and Jeffrey Lampiasi, as well as counsel Karen Levine and associate Daniel Kessler, add to the firm's existing 30-lawyer real estate practice in the city. The team was drawn to Seyfarth's bench in practice areas adjacent to real estate — which their real estate clients often need — as well as the firm's presence across the U.S. "Seyfarth has a thriving real estate group with not only a...

