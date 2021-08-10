7th Circ. Revives Robocall Suit Against Insurance Cos.

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against Federal Insurance Co. and a health insurance technology company it contracted with to sell its insurance, saying the plaintiff has alleged enough at the pleading stage for his complaint over purported robocalls to move forward. Reversing a lower court that dismissed Christopher Bilek's complaint against the insurance company and Health Insurance Innovations for failing to plausibly allege an agency relationship, the appellate court said that it could not determine whether Bilek could successfully prove that relationship between the companies and the lead generators he claims made unsolicited robocalls advertising their services, but...

