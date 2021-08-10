8th Circ. Revives Women's Hockey Players' Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit ruled Tuesday that a trial court shouldn't have tossed a gender discrimination suit over the North Dakota University System's decision to cut its women's ice hockey team. The three panel judges, with two concurrences, arrived at the same conclusion: The district court should not have thrown out a lawsuit from 11 former University of North Dakota ice hockey players because the players didn't base their argument around a three-part compliance test from a provision of an interpretation of Title IX. Despite the three-part test's prevalence in Title IX litigation, the athletes took a different tack in their original...

