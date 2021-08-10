Billions For Broadband Pass In Senate Infrastructure Bill

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Federal investments in high-speed internet totaling some $65 billion are included in the Senate's massive infrastructure bill approved Tuesday, in a major boon to broadband deployment if it gets past a final hurdle in the House. The spending package that passed 69-30 after weeks of bipartisan negotiation would pour $550 billion on top of projected federal outlays for roads, bridges, waterworks and more to repair and modernize the country's infrastructure. Senate passage of the bill — while not putting it across the finish line, as the House still has a say over the legislation, a major priority for President Joe Biden...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS