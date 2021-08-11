Nuveen Can't Dodge Suit Over Alleged Preston Hollow Boycott

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Municipal bond manager Nuveen LLC can't dodge an antitrust suit claiming it organized an industrywide boycott of Preston Hollow Capital, a New York federal judge ruled, saying there is enough evidence of agreements between Nuveen and underwriters, among other things, to support the alleged conspiracy. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel on Tuesday denied Nuveen's motion to dismiss for several reasons, but primarily pointed to the plausible existence of vertical and horizontal agreements between Nuveen and underwriters. Beginning in November 2018, according to the most recent complaint, Nuveen initiated a series of communications with leading financial institutions and demanded they stop...

