Ulmer & Berne Adds Commercial Litigator In Columbus

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Ulmer & Berne LLP has added a former SmithAmundsen LLC litigation attorney with a focus on commercial litigation, liability defense and business disputes to its Columbus, Ohio, office as counsel. Michelle Casper, who spent six years as a partner at SmithAmundsen, also has experience with catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death and retail litigation, according to the firm, and will be part of the complex business litigation, liability defense, catastrophic loss, and construction litigation practice groups. "Michelle is a highly accomplished attorney, and we are thrilled to have her join our growing team of business litigators in Columbus," Paul R. Harris, group...

