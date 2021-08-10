11th Circ. Delves Into Contract Over Phone Book Images

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A federal appeals court judge said Tuesday that the makers of the Real Yellow Pages may have violated the copyright on hundreds of images by using them in ways not outlined in the licensing agreement reached with the owner of the pictures. Judge Julie Carnes of the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals said YP LLC, which produces the phone book, and Print Media Inc. appear to have created a problem by distributing the images more widely than would be allowed under a strict reading of the license granted from Yellow Pages Photos Inc., also known as YPPI. "Let's get to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS