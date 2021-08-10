22 States Back Mo. In Down Syndrome Abortion Law Fight

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A plethora of states say the full Eighth Circuit should lift a block on a Missouri law banning abortions if the fetus is diagnosed with Down syndrome, saying U.S. Supreme Court precedent on abortion was "largely irrelevant" to the ban. Twenty-two states, led by Ohio, on Tuesday filed an amicus brief in support of Missouri, which is appealing a lower court ruling preliminarily enjoining abortion restrictions in the state. While a panel of the Eighth Circuit affirmed the preliminary injunction, the appellate court has agreed to rehear the matter en banc, according to court records. The state has also taken the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS