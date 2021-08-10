Seadrill Days Drilling Contract Deal Moves Ch. 11 Forward

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Offshore oil driller Seadrill Ltd. is asking a Texas bankruptcy judge to approve the no-cash settlement of payment disputes with international drilling contractor Northern Ocean Ltd. in a step Seadrill says will help clear the way for its Chapter 11 case to proceed. The proposed agreement filed with the court Monday would dismiss the claims and counterclaims between the two companies regarding Seadrill's contacts to operate a pair of Northern Ocean's North Sea oil rigs with a deal that leaves each party owing zero cash to the other. "Conclusion of this uncertainty around claims and counterclaims with NOL is an important prerequisite to...

