Celebrity Trainer Keeps Franchise Suit Win At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has refused a franchise company's bid to stop celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser from operating her studios amid a soured sale agreement, ruling that the deal's own terms allow her to do so. In a ruling Tuesday, a three-judge panel affirmed a Delaware federal court's dismissal of AKT Franchise LLC's preliminary injunction bid to enjoin Kaiser from operating her business outside of a franchise agreement at the heart of dueling contract claims between Kaiser and the franchise company. The litigation stems from Kaiser's would-be sale of the franchise rights and intellectual property of her AKT in Motion studios to...

