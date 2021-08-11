Former Ruby Tuesday Legal Chief Joins Taylor English

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 12:48 PM EDT) -- Atlanta-based law firm Taylor English Duma LLP announced on Tuesday the addition of Ruby Tuesday's former chief legal officer to its fractional general counsel practice in Orlando. Rhonda J. Parish joins as a partner in its group T|E General Counsel, which was launched in October 2020 as a way for small- and midsize companies to retain the services of an in-house attorney before they're ready to hire a full-time general counsel. Parish moves over to the firm after having served as Ruby Tuesday's chief legal officer for around three years. While in that position, she led the business through the process...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS