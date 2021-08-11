Telehealth Exec Hit With New Charges In $784M Fraud Case

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The owner of telemedicine businesses and the alleged mastermind behind a more than $784 million Medicare fraud scheme has been hit with a superseding indictment in New Jersey federal court alleging he solicited bribes and kickbacks from brace suppliers in exchange for doctors' orders while avoiding taxes on the illicit funds. As Creaghan Harry was pursuing a bid to dismiss his initial six-count indictment, a federal grand jury on Tuesday handed down an 11-count superseding indictment that adds a count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud and four counts of income tax evasion. In a statement announcing the...

