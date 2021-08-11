Fla. Weighing Emotional Distress Claim In Cruise Rape Case

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- If the case of a woman suing Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines over a sexual assault onboard one of its ships goes to trial, jurors will be told about the assault, but allowed only to consider how the ship's staff treated the woman afterward, a Florida judge said Wednesday. Judge Alan Fine of the 11th Judicial Circuit said jurors would be given context for the case, but only allowed to consider how staff aboard the ship behaved toward a woman, a staff member identified as Jane Doe, after the assault took place in 2015. "The analysis will start with what happened after...

