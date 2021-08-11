Calif. City To Pay $5.9M To End Deadly Police Restraint Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- City officials of Pleasanton, California, have promised to pay $5.9 million to settle a wrongful death suit by the family of a man with mental health issues who died after a police arrest where he repeatedly yelled "I can't breathe." John and Rose Bauer, the parents of Jacob Bauer, agreed on Tuesday to dismiss with prejudice their claims that the Pleasanton Police Department officers used excessive force when they stomped on, "tasered" and used batons on their 38-year-old son. Their amended complaint said officers used lethal force — restricting Jacob Bauer's breathing airways — while he was suffering a mental health...

