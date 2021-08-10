NSA Watchdog Will Look Into Tucker Carlson's Spying Claims

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The National Security Agency's watchdog said Tuesday that it will investigate Fox News host Tucker Carlson's claims that the government was "monitoring our electronic communications" in an attempt to get his show off the air. The NSA's Office of the Inspector General said in a notice that it was reviewing allegations that the agency improperly targeted the communications of a member of the media. The agency has denied the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host's accusations. "The OIG is examining NSA's compliance with applicable legal authorities and agency policies and procedures regarding collection, analysis, reporting and dissemination activities, including unmasking procedures, and whether...

