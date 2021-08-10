Novartis Blood Cancer Drug Suits Centralized In Florida

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Tuesday centralized 18 suits alleging that Novartis Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s blood cancer drug Tasigna causes cardiovascular disease, finding that more suits over the drug are likely to crop up. The panel issued an order centralizing the cases in the Middle District of Florida, rejecting Novartis' argument that there weren't enough actions to warrant the move. As of Tuesday, there were 18 suits and two potential tag-along actions over the drug in 13 different districts, according to the order. But counsel for the plaintiffs have said that they're reviewing more than 200 potential new cases, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS