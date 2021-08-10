Biden Shores Up Trade Team With WTO, IP Policy Noms

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden moved to fill two trade slots Tuesday, tapping veteran government lawyer María Pagán to be the U.S. World Trade Organization envoy and longtime negotiator Christopher Wilson for a new post devoted to intellectual property issues. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has been working without any of her top deputies since taking the role in March, with two other nominations awaiting action in the Senate. In a brief statement, she applauded the White House for selecting experienced legal and policy experts for her team. "If confirmed by the Senate, these two trade policy experts, who have demonstrated their dedication...

