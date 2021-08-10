Chase Can Arbitrate 2 More Small-Biz Customer PPP Suits

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Two of the last Paycheck Protection Program-related lawsuits still facing JPMorgan Chase Bank NA were bounced to arbitration on Tuesday after an Illinois federal judge upheld the bank's bid to invoke its account agreements with a pair of small businesses that sued it. In a brief ruling, U.S. District Joan B. Gottschall sided with Chase to order a Chicago-area popcorn seller and software company to arbitrate their claims of misconduct against the bank, the biggest PPP lender by dollar volume, in light of arbitration clauses in their deposit account agreements. Although the two businesses, Sha-Poppin Gourmet Popcorn LLC and Ajira AI...

