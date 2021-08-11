Gray Fights $500K FCC Fine Over Alaska TV Stations

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Gray Television is fighting the more than $500,000 fine the Federal Communications Commission imposed on it last month for breaking a rule limiting how many stations the company can own in a single market, calling it a case of "mistaken identity." The broadcaster told the FCC that it should be "lauded, not punished for the improvements it has made to high-quality television service in Anchorage" in its Friday filing asking the agency to cancel the $518,000 fine it handed down in July. Instead, Gray says it's facing an "unprecedented penalty for a transaction that was completely lawful" from an enforcement action...

